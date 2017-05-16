Lauren Holiday is no longer hiding. Seven months after undergoing surgery and radiation therapy to treat a brain tumor doctors found while she was pregnant with her first child with husband and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, the retired U.S. women’s national team player posted her first selfie to Instagram.

“I have been hiding myself from a camera for the past seven months,” the 29-year-old captioned the photo of herself smiling and wearing a T-shirt that reads “Girl Power.”

“I didn’t want anyone to see my paralyzed face, my eye that is now crossed, the bald spots from radiation and my half-shaved head,” she continued. “Granted you can’t see any of those things in this picture, just a patch … it’s a huge step.”

She added:

“Today reminded me just how incredibly strong women are. The resilience of our bodies, the power of our minds, the ability to put other humans fully before ourselves, our compassionate hearts but most of all our undying love for our families, our friends and our precious babies. I went through the day admiring women at church, at lunch and those just walking down the street. I am so proud to be a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a wife and most of all a mother.”

My sleep fighting, talkative, trying to walk, independent baby girl. You make my days better, my nights longer and my heart oh so full! You are so loved. A post shared by Lauren Cheney (@laurenholiday12) on May 9, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Holiday had her baby, a daughter named Jrue like her dad, in late September after doctors induced her to expedite her surgery a month later. Holiday, who at six months pregnant had been diagnosed with the benign tumor called a meningioma, was originally due in mid-October, according to ABC News.

“Meningiomas are the most common benign tumor in humans,” John Boockvar, Director of the Brain Tumor Center at Lenox Hill Hospital, told ABC News. “Just because they’re benign doesn’t mean they don’t cause trouble. Meningiomas can be harmful if they get too big.”

One of Holiday’s most prominent symptoms was repeated painful headaches, according to the report.

Jrue Holiday took time off his NBA career to care for his newborn daughter and wife, who underwent surgery at Duke University Hospital in October.

In a previous Instagram post that shows her husband holding up their daughter, Lauren Holiday wrote: “I have never quite known suffering like I experienced the last six months. I can remember countless nights repeating, ‘there may be pain in the night but joy comes in the morning.’ I remember half believing it and half still in disbelief that this was my life.”

She ended that note on a happy one, however, referring to her smiling daughter and noting, “I can’t imagine what heaven will be like if this is the joy I get to experience on earth.”

Holiday won gold medals with the U.S. women’s national team at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.