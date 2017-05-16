

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez talks with Dr. Phil. (CBS Television Distribution via AP)

The fiancee of Aaron Hernandez has offered what she hopes are answers that shed light on his state of mind before his suicide, rumors about his sexual orientation and the contents of a box that he asked her to dispose of shortly after his arrest for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who took Hernandez’s last name legally, said in a two-part interview on the “Dr. Phil” show that the former New England Patriots player seemed “very positive” in their final phone conversation on the night before he was found to have hanged himself April 19 in his Massachusetts prison cell. He had reason to be, she said, because only days before he had been found not guilty in a double murder trial. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, but his acquittal gave him hope that he might freed on appeal.

“[H]e was very positive, so excited to come home,” she said of their final conversation. “I spoke to him the night before and he was so, ‘you know daddy’s going to be home and I can’t wait to sleep in the bed with you guys and I can’t wait to just hold you and love you’. There was no indication at all of, of such events.”

Since his death, reports have linked Hernandez with a fellow inmate at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, but Jenkins-Hernandez said she found it difficult to believe that he might have been gay. “I had no indication or any feeling that he was such,” she said. “He was very much a man to me. I don’t know where this came from. It’s embarrassing, in a sense. It’s hurtful, regardless if it’s true or not. It’s just not something that I saw. It’s not something that I believe. It’s just not him.”

The two, who had known each other since they were kids and dated in high school, had been engaged since 2012. The couple has a 4-year-old daughter, Avielle. Dr. Phil asked whether she had pressed him on the question. “You never approach any situation by accusing, so I asked,” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “He told me, and that was it. I don’t press any situation.”

A report last week indicated that Hernandez and an inmate named Kyle Kennedy had asked prison officials to share a cell, a request that was denied. Larry Army Jr., Kennedy’s attorney, said the men knew each other before Kennedy’s 2015 incarceration; one of the suicide notes Hernandez left was meant for Kennedy; the two had asked to share a cell; and, weeks before his death, Hernandez had hinted at suicide in a letter to Kennedy that the latter interpreted as a joke. Army added that Hernandez had promised him a watch worth nearly $50,000.

“If Kyle Kennedy was such a close friend, and Aaron was telling him he wanted to hang it up, he would still be here because Kyle Kennedy should have, you know, poked that lightbulb in somebody’s head and been a true friend and stopped it,” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “I think it’s very foolish for a man, or his counsel, to come out and talk about a $50,000 watch when he has a child, and offer his condolences to his fiancee and his child but then asking for such things or saying such things. It’s not commendable.”

Jenkins-Hernandez could not clear up one big mystery about the contents of a box that Hernandez asked her to dispose of in a call from jail the day after his arrest for the Lloyd murder. Speculation had it that the box contained the murder weapon, but it was never found and Jenkins-Hernandez said she has no idea what it contained. “I’m glad I didn’t [look],” she said. “I don’t want to know anything that can haunt me, in a sense. I’d rather be in the dark with a situation like that.”

Hernandez left a note for Jenkins-Hernandez in which he wrote, in part, “you’re rich.” He may have been referring to the question of whether his estate would be owed millions upon his death because Massachusetts law voids convictions when accused people die before their appeals are exhausted. As with nearly everything surrounding Hernandez, the answer is not definitive. “I can’t speculate on what he was thinking or why he may or may not have done it,” she said. “Whatever the case is, it’s just unbelievable to me.”

Jenkins-Hernandez added that she wants Hernandez “to be known as innocent because he was. I just want him to be known for what he is instead of what people are speculating him out to be from what they see on TV. They want to make him out to be this monster, and he’s not … I just think that it’s time for Aaron to be free.”