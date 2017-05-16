Maria Sharapova will not get a chance to play in this year’s French Open after organizers opted against giving the 30-year-old, who recently served a 15-month suspension for doping, a wild-card entry.

“I decided not to give Maria Sharapova a wild card,” French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli announced on Facebook Live (via the Associated Press). “I’m very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans. They might be disappointed, she might be very disappointed. But it’s my responsibility, it’s my mission to protect the game and protect the high standards of the game.”

“[Her] suspension is over and she can take her path toward new success,” he added, noting he told Sharapova the news previously in person. “But while there can be a wild card for return from injury, there can’t be a wild card for return from doping.”

Sharapova, who was also denied a wild-card entry to the French Open’s qualifying tournament, has not publicly commented on the news.

Extraordinary moment for tennis. Maria Sharapova, currently oddsmakers' second favorite to WIN the French Open, not given chance to compete. pic.twitter.com/5PbDvQU6OQ — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 16, 2017

Her rejection from the tournament came as a surprise to many after she was granted wild-card entries to three other tournaments following her suspension, including the Italian Open, from which she was forced to retire mid-match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni because of an injury.

Sharapova also was granted entry to the Stuttgart Open, where she eventually lost in the semifinals to Kristina Mladenovic, and the Madrid Open, in which she lost in the round of 32 to Eugenie Bouchard.

While organizers saw Sharapova as a ratings draw, many of Sharapova’s opponents saw her as an unfair entrant.

“I don’t agree about the wild card here and about the wild card in Rome and the other tournaments,” said Roberta Vinci, Sharapova’s first opponent back after her doping ban (via Tennis Now), in April. “I know [Sharapova] is important for the tennis, for the WTA, for everything. She is a great person, a great player, a great champion, but this is my opinion.”

Several others, including Andy Murray, also voiced concern that the Russian should have to earn her way back to the top tournaments and not given an automatic entry because of her past success.

With the French Open now closed to her, however, the five-time Grand Slam winner will have to wait until at least Wimbledon in June for her shot at another major. Wimbledon organizers have not said yet whether they plan to grant her a wild-card entry, but a win at the Italian Open netted her a spot in the All England club’s qualifying rounds.

Sharapova’s last Grand Slam entry was at the 2016 Australian Open, where a drug test showed she had ingested meldonium. The test coincided with the addition of the drug, which is said to enhance athletic performance by increasing the means through which blood carries oxygen to muscle tissue, to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned substance list.

Sharapova broke the news of her failed test herself at a news conference in early March 2016. She noted she’d been taking the drug that is only available in Eastern Europe for 10 years.

“It made me healthy, that’s why I continued to take it,” she said at the time.

Sharapova was originally banned for two years, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced her suspension to 15 months upon appeal in October, ruling she violated anti-doping rules with “some degree of fault,” but “no significant fault.”

Roland Garros will have neither Roger Federer, nor Maria Sharapova nor Serena Williams competing for the first time since 1997. Whoa. — José Morais (@ZezeAM) May 16, 2017

Sharapova won’t be the only big name missing from Roland Garros this year. Roger Federer announced Monday he would not enter the French Open, opting instead to concentrate solely on preparing for grass- and hard-court tournaments in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, superstar Serena Williams will also be skipping this year’s tournament. While she won this year’s Australian Open while pregnant, she’ll sit out the rest of the year because of her growing baby bump.