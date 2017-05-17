On Mother’s Day, J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel, made sure that the day was special for all the mothers with babies in the Cleveland Clinic’s neonatal intensive care unit by sending each of them flowers. It’s a place filled with people they’ve gotten to know well.

Since the beginning of the year, the Smiths have been spending most of their free time among the NICU’s population of babies, anxious parents, nurses and doctors because their daughter Dakota was born five months early and weighed one pound. She has been steadily improving ever since, but the Smiths, like the parents of any prematurely born baby, know that the days and weeks are interminable.

“My husband came up with the brilliant idea of getting all of the mothers in the NICU flowers today so we did just that,” Jewel Smith’s mykotabear.com blog says, describing how she and the couple’s older daughter distributed the blooms. “When the flowers arrived, I pushed the cart and Demi placed an arrangement of flowers in every room … it was super special and we both enjoyed it.”

Dakota, known as Kota Bear to her mother, “was no bigger than this phone,” when she was born, her father told reporters last month. Her arrival happened to coincide with a thumb injury that sidelined J.R. for three months, one of the rare times an injury was fortuitous.

I'm certain that the sound of his heartbeat was therapeutic to her ears.

“I’ve thought about it,” he told reporters (via the Associated Press). “My wife and I talked about it. I’ve talked about it with the guys. Had I not gotten hurt, I probably still would’ve missed the same amount of games. That’s no disrespect to my teammates or this organization. But for me, my family comes first. And if you can’t accept that, then I don’t know what else to tell you. That should be No. 1 for any and everybody before any occupation.”

My boo got her first bottle today!

Earlier this month, she “made it to 6 pounds,” her father proudly posted, and she’s no longer intubated.

Our baby has made it to 6lbs today!!!

A little over a week ago, Kota Bear’s due date arrived and it was an emotional day, as a blog post says.

“All of a sudden it dropped into my spirit ‘how blessed are WE that God chose US to birth a MIRACLE CHILD’!!!! In case you did not get it I will type it again, how blessed and how honored are we that God chose us to bare witness to a miracle right in front of our very own eyes. He trusted us enough to know that we will take care of his 21 week old blessing, this thought alone send chills up my spine. It could’ve been anyone in the world but He chose US!

“I am so blessed to be able to say that we are happy and in full swing with accepting everything that is going on around us. We were able to start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, it was like we went to sleep one night and on the next morning things just started to take off. However, I would still prefer to say one day at a time because I understand that unexpected things may happen, that’s just life. Growing up I would always hear the saying “it takes a village to raise a child” so on today we chose to celebrate with our village which includes the Doctors, nurses and the entire staff in the NICU. Those who have become our family in a matter of months, those who sacrifice less time with their own husband and children so our daughter can have a chance to be great and those who give countless hugs and genuine smiles when they are needed most.

“We are all so amazed at Dakotas progress; so amazed that i am almost certain she will be getting an eviction notice soon. At this point I’m in no rush to get her home because I cannot imagine life without seeing the people in our village everyday. The very thought always brings tears to my eyes. Needless to say…we know that day is coming that is why we chose to celebrate with you on today our due date, in our second home with our second family!! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH..LOVE AND RESPECT ALWAYS.”

Dakota has what her mother describes as a couple of “minor” surgeries ahead of her before she can come home. But look how far she has come.