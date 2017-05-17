

Lavar Ball, still talking. (Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

LaVar Ball officially has moved from outlandish to obnoxious.

During his appearance Wednesday on Colin Cowherd’s Fox Sports 1 show, co-host Kristine Leahy had the temerity to ask Ball how many pairs of Big Ballers shoes he’s sold. His response: “Stay in your lane.” Then, after much back-and-forth about whether Ball was marketing his company toward women — he apparently isn’t — Ball took a shot at Fox Sports 1’s Jason Whitlock, who wasn’t even there.

“Going back to Whitlock, I don’t think he can comment on anything but snacks,” Ball said.

LaVar Ball talks about BBB and more pic.twitter.com/7dgc25CjLl — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) May 17, 2017

To which Whitlock replied:

There seems to be some backstory here. In March, Leahy accused Ball of being overly controlling of his sons and said one of them, future NBA lottery pick Lonzo Ball, “looks terrified” to speak in front of the cameras.

watch this video if you want to see the entire story behind the Lavar Ball interview today pic.twitter.com/O3UOx1gjuL — #BandWagonPolice (@KiaBandwagon) May 17, 2017

Whether that was unfair of Leahy to say about a 19-year-old is debatable, but it doesn’t at all excuse the way LaVar Ball talked to her on Wednesday.