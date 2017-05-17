As a pasty, 41-year-old father of a small child, I am likely unfit to write about any sort of fashion trend that doesn’t involve clothing you could purchase at Old Navy or, if I’m feeling saucy, Nordstrom Rack. Nevertheless, I feel compelled to write about the following photo, because it appears to show adult men dressing up like toddlers in something called the RompHim, or male romper.

What's better than rocking a #romphim on your own at the #kentuckyderby? When you and your 7 closest friends #romptogether and redefine #derbyfashion. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, on the other hand, is more than qualified to talk about such things because he’s one of the more interesting people in the NFL, one with an eye for fashion. And he does not like what he sees.

I would probably call the police on myself if I ever wore a male romper, because I would totally be violating myself. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 16, 2017

The male romper is a hypothetical, right? They don't really make such a thing. Do they? — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 16, 2017

Just because you got money m, doesn't mean you got style. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 16, 2017

In a subsequent tweet, Bennett described his own personal style as “rich bum” and said “you can’t tell if I have money or not most of the time with my clothes.” But it’s something he clearly puts a lot of thought into.

“I like Michael McNairy, I’ve been wearing Off-White a bit. I still wear Comme des Garçons. I love this brand called Keeping New York Every Where. There’s another brand called FourTwoFour Fairfax,” Bennett told Women’s Wear Daily this week. “I get a lot of custom pieces made. My staple pieces are usually very strong pieces from very strong brands. Everything else just fits in where it gets in.”

Later this year, Bennett will unveil his new children’s clothing line in association with the Mimobee brand. One would guess there will be no RompHims allowed. Sorry, Cam Newton.

"į štâñd ØŪT į döñt ß1ËND įñ; whëñ į šâįd thât į MËÅNT 1T❗️" -FŪTŪRË #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

