

Gisele Bündchen had a few interesting things to say about Tom Brady’s concussion history. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Over the years, Tom Brady has consistently dodged the question of how many concussions — if any — he has had while playing football. His wife, though, is another matter.

Gisele Bündchen told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday that Brady “has concussions pretty much” and added that he had one last season, although he was never listed as having one on the New England Patriots’ injury report. If he was in the NFL’s concussion protocol, it was unreported. Bundchen brought up the subject when she was asked about his professed desire to play football well past his 40th birthday in August.

“I just have to say, as a wife, I’m a little bit — as you know, it’s not the most, like, let’s say, unaggressive sport, right?” she said. “Football, like he had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much. I mean, we don’t talk about — he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through, through that kind of aggression, like, all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right? I’m planning on him being healthy and doing a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

Brady missed no playing time, other than the four-game Deflategate suspension he was given by Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Score’s David P. Woods tweets that he has not appeared on the injury report with a concussion over the past four seasons.

In a statement emailed to The Post on Wednesday afternoon by the NFL’s vice president of communications, Brian McCarthy, the league said, “There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion.”

“We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots’ home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office. “There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms. Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club’s medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.”

[The Tom Brady cookbook works great. If you’re Tom Brady.]

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, told the Post there would be no comment from his client. The Patriots, through a spokesman, said they had no immediate comment.

Asked about it in 2015, he told WEEI, “I’d really not like to get into that.” Last year, he showed an increased awareness, like many NFL players.

“It’s a very important topic. If you are going to put yourself kind of in the line of fire, so to speak, you better educate yourself,” Brady told ABC. “I think there’s been more awareness from the general media on what CTE is, how it affects you, the long-term ramifications of it. I think, as an athlete, you have to take all those things into consideration. Learning what it’s about, gaining more information, implementing the right protocols, give it the right treatment protocols, and try to be as proactive as you can. That’s what I believe in.”

[Tom Brady nixes his wife’s retirement hopes]

CTE has been shown to be caused by repeated blows to the head and many football players’ brains display signs of it at autopsy. Brady has been luckier than most when it comes to protection by his teammates and by his ability to unload the ball when he senses a pass rush. But, as Bundchen said, the game is inherently dangerous and players do not want to come out for any injury. Still, there’s an understanding that CTE can lead to problems such as dementia and cognitive decline later in life.

“If you’re going to get injured, get treated the right way, so there are no long-term ramifications for it,” Brady told ABC. “You’d hate to stop doing something you love to do because of an injury.”

[Tom Brady’s weird diet is now a meal-delivery service]

Brady, who is pursuing longevity and health through his diet and exercise, once endorsed a now-defunct product called NeuroSafe, which claimed that it “protects your brain from the consequences of sports-related traumatic brain injury.” An ad for it showed Brady holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy, with a quote attributed to him: “NeuroSafe makes me feel comfortable that if I get a concussion I can recover faster and more fully. There is no other solution on the market today that can do what NeuroSafe does. It’s that extra level of protection that gives me comfort when I’m out on the field.”

“The thing is he said he’s been feeling so much better,” Gisele Bündchen says on husband Tom Brady starting a plant-based diet pic.twitter.com/dFBkULKleD — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2017

Products such as NeuroSafe are dubious at best, but Brady and Bundchen swear by a largely vegetarian diet and his beloved avocado ice cream. Never mind that he’s almost 40. Their children are into the plant-based diet, too.

“They love it,” Bundchen said, though she demurred when asked whether she was actually the one to thank for Brady’s continued success. “He has to thank his commitment and dedication to it because he still has to want to do it. In the beginning, it was a little, you know, different for him. Now he loves it and he wouldn’t have it any other way because he feels better.”

The Post’s NFL reporter Mark Maske contributed to this report.