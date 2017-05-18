

Former MotoGP world champion and current Superbike rider Nicky Hayden was training on a bicycle when he was hit by a car. (Tracey Nearmy/EPA)

American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden remained in the intensive care unit of an Italian hospital on Thursday, a day after he was hit by a car while bicycling in the country.

“Nicky Hayden’s clinical condition remains extremely critical,” the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy, said in a statement.

The statement indicated Hayden, 35, suffered severe brain damage in the collision, including “a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage.”

Hayden also reportedly suffered severe injuries to his pelvis and abdomen.

The former MotoGP champion’s prognosis remains unknown, the hospital added.

The details pertaining to the Wednesday collision remain unknown, except that he was hit by a car while cycling near the Italian coastal city Rimini. Hayden collided with the car’s windshield.



The car that hit Hayden’s bicycle. (Tommaso Torri/ANSA via AP)

According to a statement from Hayden’s current team, Red Bull Honda World Superbike, Hayden was treated on site by emergency medical staff before transferred to a nearby hospital where he was stabilized. From there, he was transferred to the larger Bufalini facility about a 40-minute drive away.

“As well as having his fiancee Jackie by his side, Nicky has now been joined by his brother Tommy and mother Rose who arrived in Italy from the United States earlier today,” the team said Thursday.

Born in Owensboro, Ky., Hayden began his MotoGP career in 2003, where within three years he rose to the top of the field to win the 2006 MotoCP championship. Riders in MotoGP use custom motorcycles. Hayden moved down in 2016 to the Superbike level, in which riders compete on commercially available motorcycles. Hayden remained on the Superbike circuit in 2017, having competed at a race in Imola, Italy, on Saturday.

Hayden’s collision with a car in Europe is the latest in a string of high-profile incidents that have cyclists worried about safety on the roads.

Last month, Italian pro cyclist Michele Scarponi was killed while training in Italy when a van driver reportedly failed to spot the 37-year-old winner of the 2011 Giro d’Italia at an intersection in near his home in Filottrano, Italy.

Days later, French pro cyclist Yoann Ofredo was assaulted by a driver and her passenger while training outside of Paris. The cyclist was not seriously injured in the incident, but sustained cuts and bruises.

Last week, three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome claimed he was “rammed on purpose” by a vehicle while riding in Beausoleil, France, not far from his residence in Monaco. While his bicycle was totaled, Froome came away from the incident unharmed.

On Wednesday, he was one of several from across the cycling and motorsports world who expressed concern over Hayden.