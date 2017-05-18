

Wrigley Field was the site of a horrible accident on Tuesday night. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A Chicago Cubs fan has died from the injuries he suffered when he fell over a Wrigley Field railing and hit his head following a game on Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old man, Richard A. Garrity of Wheaton, Ill., was leaving the ballpark about 40 minutes after Tuesday night’s Cubs-Reds game had ended when he fell over the railing, the team said in a statement. A source told the Chicago Sun-Times that the railing was located on the right-field side of the stadium, behind the seating bowl.

Garrity was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he passed away at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Garrity, a marketing manager for Heineken, had attended the game with his colleagues and his wife as part of a work outing, his father told the Chicago Tribune. His wife was not with him at the time of his fall, the elder Garrity said.

“He was a great guy, everyone loved him,” Richard Garrity Sr. said of his son. “When he walked in a room, there were no strangers.”

Said the Cubs in their statement, “The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, the Tribune reports.

According to the Death at the Ballpark blog, which compiles stadium accidents and incidents in which fans are hit by foul balls and flying bats, Garrity is the first fan to die because of an MLB ballpark fall since 2015, when a 60-year-old man at Turner Field in Atlanta fell headfirst from the upper deck into the seats behind home plate during a Braves-Yankees game. Garrity’s death is the 10th such incident this century but the only death from a fall at Wrigley Field since 1969, according to the blog.