

Not a good sign from Freddie Freeman. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

What didn’t happen during the Braves’ 8-4 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night?

To start, Braves first baseman and National League home run leader Freddie Freeman left the game in the fifth inning after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Blue Jays reliever Aaron Loup.

Freddie Freeman leaves the game in 5th inning after getting hit by pitch on the left hand!!! pic.twitter.com/ocg9e9VSN3 — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 18, 2017

After undergoing further examination Thursday, Freeman will be out for the foreseeable future.

Source: #Braves’ Freeman has a fractured left wrist. Expectation is that he will miss at least eight weeks. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 18, 2017

Source adds: #Braves’ Freeman will not undergo surgery. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 18, 2017

Freeman not only leads the NL in home runs with 14, but he ranks second in on-base percentage (.457), third in slugging percentage (.754), fifth in walks (26) and sixth in batting average (.343). The two-time all-star also suffered a right wrist injury in 2015 and needed multiple stints on the disabled list. Wednesday night’s injury was to the inside of Freeman’s left hand, just above the wrist.

“When the best hitter in the game goes out and he’s on our team, it really sucks,” Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his team’s 8-4 victory.

No one on the Braves is saying Loup’s inside pitch was intentional, but that doesn’t mean the game didn’t generate any bad blood. After Atlanta’s Jason Motte struck out Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar to end the seventh inning, Pillar appeared to direct a homosexual slur toward Motte because he felt he had been quick-pitched, causing both benches and bullpens to empty.

So are we just going to pretend that @KPILLAR4 didn't initiate all this by yelling a gay slur? Better step up on this one, @MLB. pic.twitter.com/8bB3xijtCu — Dr. B (@BlakeTheRxGuy) May 18, 2017

After the game, Pillar was apologetic and said he was merely frustrated at Toronto’s third straight loss to Atlanta.

“It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for,” Pillar told the Toronto Sun. “It’s part of the game, it’s just I’m a competitive guy and (it was) heat of the moment.

“Obviously I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn’t do anything wrong. It was all me.”

On Thursday, Pillar again apologized while more or less admitting that he used some sort of homosexual slur.

Major League Baseball confirmed to USA Today on Thursday that it is investigating the Pillar incident as a possible violation of its workplace code of conduct.

The benches and bullpens weren’t done clearing. One inning after Pillar’s outburst and with his team down 8-3, Toronto’s Jose Bautista hit a solo home run and followed it with a stare-down of Braves pitcher Eric O’Flaherty and his trademark bat flip.

¡Pa' la Calle! ¡HR y casi una pelea!

José Bautista conecta su 6to HR de la temporada. #MLB ⚾️ #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Bw371nfNQQ — All Sport News (@All_SportNews) May 18, 2017

“That’s something making the game tough to watch,” O’Flaherty said via the AP. “It’s turned into look-at-me stuff. He hit a home run with [the Braves holding] a five-run lead and throws the bat around. I’m just tired of it. I’ve seen it from him enough.”

Bautista said the bat flip was somehow appropriate.

“I understand why (the Braves) would be upset in that situation and I just told them how I felt,” he told the Sun. “Basically just let them know that I wasn’t trying to show up anybody and hopefully it’s in the past. It has nothing to do with (frustration) but it was definitely not something that was fitting for the moment.”

The two teams finish their four-game home-and-home series Thursday night.