A San Antonio Spurs fan and a local business came up with a unique way to hold Golden State Warriors star Zaza Pachulia accountable for his role in injuring Spurs star Kawhi Leonard — they’re suing him.

Juan Vasquez and What’s on Second, Inc., a sports memorabilia shop, filed the suit against Pachulia and the Warriors, claiming Pachulia’s actions — which led to Leonard’s injury in the first game of the Western Conference finals on Sunday — lowered the resale value of his season tickets and other sports memorabilia.

The suit, which was obtained by San Antonio’s KSAT-TV, alleges Pachulia acted “intentionally” and “maliciously” when he “invaded the landing zone” of Leonard, resulting in Leonard having to leave the game in the third quarter while the Spurs were ahead by 23 points. The team ended up losing to the Warriors, 113-111. On Tuesday, without Leonard who remains questionable for Game 3, the Warriors won again, 136-100.

To support their claim, the plaintiffs point to comments made after Sunday’s game by Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, who called Pachulia’s “two-step, lead-with-your-foot closeout” both “dangerous” and “unsportsmanlike.”

“And this particular individual has a history with that kind of action,” Popovich continued, referring to Pachulia.

The lawsuit, which is seeking an undisclosed amount from the defendants that can’t exceed $73,000 because the suit was filed in a Texas District Court, also seeks a restraining order against Pachulia, which would bar Pachulia from engaging again in “such dangerous and unnatural actions.”

The lawsuit concludes, “GO SPURS GO!!!!!”

Neither the Golden State Warriors nor attorneys for the plaintiffs returned The Post’s request for comment.

Intentional or not, the American legal system is one of the most sophisticated methods a fan has ever used to troll an opposing team. It’s certainly the most creative way a Spurs fan has trolled the Warriors this week, which has seen more conventional strategies since Sunday.

Spurs fans reportedly flooded Pachulia’s Instagram account with so much vitriol, that the 33-year-old disabled his comments. Pachulia’s also been the recipient of countless mean tweets.

