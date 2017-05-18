

Lexi Thompson sky dives into her pro-am tee time. (Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool)

Those in attendance Wednesday at the Kingsmill Championship Pro-Am watched Lexi Thompson hit the fairway on the first hole. That is to say, they didn’t see Thompson’s ball hit the fairway, but the LPGA star herself — when she stuck the landing after sky diving out of an airplane.

The dramatic entrance highlighted Thompson’s new initiative, a partnership with a Navy SEAL charitable foundation called the “Lexi Legacy Challenge.” After completing her first parachute jump, Thompson walked to the first tee in Williamsburg, Va., where her golf bag, caddie and pro-am partners were waiting. Thompson then took off her jumpsuit, revealing a golf outfit underneath, and began her round.

Honored to announce my partnership w/ @SEALLegacy by fulfilling a lifelong dream & skydiving w/ 4 Navy SEALs into my Pro-Am @KingsmillLPGA ! pic.twitter.com/qJ3qFr5zgM — Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) May 17, 2017

THANK YOU to the Frog X Parachute Team for helping me fulfill a life long dream in skydiving to my Pro-Am @KMChampionship yesterday for the @SEALLegacy Foundation ! ⛳🖒 Thanks to TEAM members Nix White, Larry Barbiero, Dan Otoole, JC Ledbetter & Marc Hogue #Heros A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on May 18, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

“A dream come true is all I can say! Not only did I get to sky-dive, but I got to jump with Navy SEALs, who are the most elite members of our military,” Thompson, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour who is ranked fifth in the world, said (via lpga.com). “We all get to compete each week on the LPGA Tour because of the sacrifices of the SEALs and their families, so giving back is the least I can do.”

Thompson made a move in the other direction on Thursday, climbing to the top of the leader board with a 6-under-par round of 65, taking a one-stroke lead over Gerina Piller, Brittany Lincicome and Angel Yin. “I hit some great shots and rolled a few good putts, so definitely helps out my confidence,” she said.

With a day to reflect on her sky diving debut, Thompson called it “an unbelievable experience.” She added, “Supporting the SEAL Legacy Foundation is my No. 1, and just the military in general. But the only way I would jump out of a perfectly good plane is with a SEAL on my back. There was nothing like it. Words can’t describe the feeling. It was just like a feeling of freedom jumping out.”

Thompson’s support for the SEAL foundation will include wearing blue camouflage on the Sundays of tournaments. The 22-year-old Florida native wears pink on Saturdays to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Thompson is playing her third tournament since a day-old rules infraction, spotted by a TV viewer, caused her to receive a four-stroke penalty during the final round of the ANA Inspiration, the first women’s major of the year. In a rules application criticized by Phil Mickelson, among others, Thompson lost a three-shot lead and then was defeated in a playoff by So Yeon Ryu.