

Maria Sharapova will have to win three qualifying matches to advance to Wimbledon. (Max Rossi/Reuters)

Maria Sharapova announced Friday that she would not request one of the eight wild-card invitations to Wimbledon and instead will attempt to qualify her way into the Grand Slam event. She has, however, received an invitation to the traditional Wimbledon warmup tournament in Birmingham, England.

“A few months ago, I received a wild-card offer from Birmingham, one of my most memorable tournaments as a young player. I am so grateful and excited to be playing this event again!” she announced Friday on her website.

“Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the Qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wild card into the main draw.”

Grand Slam officials traditionally extend wild-card invitations to well-known players who have not met the qualifying requirements for reasons such as injury. Earlier this week, however, French Open officials cited Sharapova’s 15-month doping ban as a reason she would not be given a wild card to Roland Garros, either for the main tournament or for qualifying.

“I decided not to give Maria Sharapova a wild card,” French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli. “I’m very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans. They might be disappointed, she might be very disappointed. But it’s my responsibility, it’s my mission to protect the game and protect the high standards of the game.”

“[Her] suspension is over and she can take her path toward new success. But while there can be a wild card for return from injury, there can’t be a wild card for return from doping.”

Sharapova, 30, retired from her second-round match at the Italian Open on Tuesday with a left thigh injury. In her other two tournaments since her return from the suspension, the 2004 Wimbledon champion advanced to the Round of 32 in Madrid and to the semifinals in Stuttgart.

Qualifying for Wimbledon begins May 26 at the Bank of England Sports Centre in Roehampton. Sharapova will have to win three matches to earn one of the 12 qualifying berths for women in Wimbledon’s 128-player main draw.