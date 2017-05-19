

We apparently need more of these on the high school level. (John Bazemore/AP File)

Officiating a high school sporting event can be a thankless task, what with parents and coaches screaming for your head while you do a job that isn’t exactly going to make anyone rich. And now it appears that fewer people are choosing to go that route.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, only two of every 10 officials return for their third year of officiating, creating a referee drain that has schools struggling to cover games and administrators trying to find ways to keep officials on the job.

“Year 3 is when we cross our fingers,” said Mark Uyl, an assistant director with the Michigan High School Athletic Association, told the NFSHSA for a story posted last month on its website. “It is like the freshman year in college. It is a make-or-break kind of year. Every state association in the country is feeling the effects of an officials’ shortage. It is getting harder and harder, not only to recruit new officials, but to retain them for years to come. That is the challenge that confronts us.”

The reasons for the referee decline go beyond abusive parents and coaches, according to Frank Scandale of the Journal News in Westchester County, N.Y.:

The current crop of officials is aging out, and younger people aren’t stepping in to replace them.

The rise of travel leagues, where referee pay often is better than in high school athletics.

People these days simply have less time to officiate games plus stay on top of rule changes needed to remain in top form.

According to Scandale, the number of officials working for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association dropped by 160 to 2,296 in the last two years alone. The number of U.S. high school athletes, meanwhile, has doubled from 4 million to 8 million since 1971-72.

To combat the problem, the NFSHSA has started a national recruitment campaign centered on a website at HighSchoolOfficials.com. Anyone who fills out an information form at the site will have their data sent to their state’s high school athletics association, which then will provide the person with more information about becoming an official in the state. The national organization also is reaching out to college athletic departments, reminding them that officiating is a good way for recently graduated student-athletes to remain connected to their sport while getting paid for it.

Other ideas being utilized on the state level include reduced registration fees for new officials and mentoring programs in which older referees help newer officials with the issues they may face on the court or the field.

“The shortage is something we discuss constantly among ourselves,” Scott Caruthers, a longtime official from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., told Scandale. “We’ve put posters up, contacted schools, and I’ll bring it up to people in conversation. … The payment is pretty good, but we still have a hard time getting people.”