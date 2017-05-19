

LeBron James (23) drives between Boston’s Jaylen Brown, left, and Kelly Olynyk during Game 1. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, LeBron James had his way with the Celtics, posting 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in an easy Cavaliers win. Apparently, though, that performance — or James’s status as a three-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and 13-time all-star — was not enough to impress Boston’s Jaylen Brown, who called the Cleveland forward “just a regular guy” in comments to reporters before Game 2.

Perhaps James will dismiss Brown’s remarks as the misguided utterances of a rookie barely out of his teens. The Celtics might want to hope so, given that they hardly need to see James playing with a higher level of motivation in Friday’s matchup.

[Luke Walton: Lakers will ask UCLA Coach Steve Alford about LaVar Ball’s involvement]

In fairness, Brown was talking about the mind-set he needs to take on James. Nevertheless, bulletin boards rarely feature full context, and the first-year Celtic’s comments are likely to be noted by the Cavs.

“LeBron’s a good player, but I look at him as just a regular guy to me,” Brown said. “So I’ve got to come out and compete just like he’s got to come out and compete. I’ve got to tie my shoes just like he ties his shoes. There’s bigger threats in my neighborhood than LeBron James, so I have no fear — I have no fear whatsoever of LeBron.”

Jaylen Brown is NOT afraid of LeBron James. Hear the full interview on Celtics Pregame Live at 7:30 on @CSNNE #CelticsTalk pic.twitter.com/U5TgwktZe4 — The Celtics on CSN (@CelticsCSN) May 19, 2017

Jaylen Brown: "LeBron's a good player, but I look at him as just a regular guy." LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/vaVTe5eu1V — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 19, 2017

Between Jaylen Brown's comments and not being top 3 In MVP voting….. LeBron gonna be next level tonight — Jacob Harmond (@JaekGrin) May 20, 2017

James has been on a tear ever since falling behind the Warriors 3-1 in last year’s Finals. Since then, he has led the Cavs to a 12-0 postseason record, and in this year’s playoffs, he’s averaging 34.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks, while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in every game.

[Hawks reportedly offered Pacers four first-round picks for Paul George at trade deadline]

In other words, no one has been able to stop him. Brown, while highly regarded for his burgeoning defensive skills, is not likely to be the first. His words before Game 2 might have been the last thing the Celtics needed, but at least he gets credit for bravado.

Or was it just a typical rookie mistake? We’ll know if James dunks on Brown in Game 2, then says something about being “just a regular guy.”