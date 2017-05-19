

Holly Rowe isn’t backing down from her recurring cancer. (AP Photo/Doug Feinberg)

Veteran ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe told the Associated Press on Thursday that the melanoma doctors first discovered two years ago has returned and spread. Still, she’ll remain in front of the camera and recently signed a contract extension to remain with the network.

“I don’t think about having cancer when I’m out here,” Rowe told the AP’s Doug Feinberg before tipoff of a WNBA game between Minnesota and New York. “Monday, I have a CT scan and have treatment. I’ll be a cancer patient on Monday. I’m not thinking about it today.”

ESPN WNBA analyst Rebecca Lobo told Feinberg that Rowe is “a genuine person” who “keeps me laughing constantly,” and others have noted her popularity in Bristol.

Ask ESPNers for the single most genuine person at the company who appears on the air. Bet Holly Rowe gets the most votes. https://t.co/qvw2BNaOTz — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 18, 2017

In March, she received the Pat Summitt Courage Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers of America.

A standing ovation for @sportsiren as she receives the Pat Summitt Courage Award. pic.twitter.com/1zWQc5i2GA — USBWA (@USBWA) March 31, 2017

Rowe, who joined ESPN on a full-time basis in 1998 and works as a sideline reporter mainly for college football and basketball games, will undergo treatment every 21 days as she tries a new amino acid therapy. It won’t keep her away from work, she says.

“I recently had five days in a row off,” Rowe told Feinberg. “That’s a long stretch. I was a mess, I was sitting around thinking about having cancer. It’s ridiculous. I’ve got to stay busy or I’ll go crazy. This is the world’s best therapy. Every single day I’m working, I’m absorbed in other people. Somebody wins. I need to see people winning and fighting through adversity. That helps me so much.”

Said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior coordinator producer: “Holly’s energy and year-long dedication to ESPN is a testament to her strength and resiliency all while courageously battling cancer over the last 16 months. She is beloved by her peers, coaches, and athletes that she interacts with daily and her creativity and professionalism on everything she touches shines through on our coverage. We are lucky to have Holly remain with ESPN.”