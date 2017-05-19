

Tim Tebow’s errant toss was nothing to smile about, at least at first, for one innocent bystander. (Sean Rayford/Associated Press, File)

As an NFL quarterback, Tim Tebow was known for his burly stature. So it’s no surprise that as a professional baseball player, his calling card has been power at the plate. Unfortunately for Tebow, he was also known in the NFL for his wayward throwing arm, and one fan was painfully surprised recently to learn that issue has extended to his new career.

While warming up for a game Tuesday between his Columbia Fireflies, a Class A affiliate of the Mets, and the Lakewood Blue Claws, Tebow tossed a ball to a teammate. However, his throw sailed too high, and it hit a fan sitting in the first row at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood Township, N.J.

The fan was distracted at the time and didn’t notice the ball heading for his, shall we say, man zone. Which is where the ball hit him. In the man zone.

Can you say, Teb-OW?

“I hear this guy behind me yell, ‘Watch out,’” the fan, Doug Brustman, told the New York Post. “And as he’s yelling, the ball comes right through the railing and hits me right in the nuts. It was a direct hit.”

While doubled over in pain, Brustman was able to ask for the identity of his assailant. “It was literally like a Seinfeld episode,” he said. “The guy behind me shouts, ‘It was Tebow.’

“It reminded me of his days with the Jets, when he couldn’t complete a pass. This guy is so inaccurate, even with a baseball.”

However, in both the NFL and during his legendary college career, Tebow was also known as a paragon of kindness. Thus it should have been no surprise that he approached Brustman, who was attending the game with his 13-year-old daughter, to apologize and see how his accidental victim was feeling. The 45-year-old New Jersey resident was nonetheless impressed by the gesture.

“He didn’t have to come over,” Brustman told the Post, after Tebow signed the wayward baseball, as well as two books of his the man’s daughter brought. “How can you hate him? He’s almost too good to be true.”

Tebow has definitely been good to the Fireflies and the other teams on their schedule, proving to be a major draw. CNBC reported Friday that since the 29-year-old Heisman Trophy winner joined the South Atlantic League squad this spring, their attendance has gone up 40 percent, and in games he’s played on the road, attendance figures have shot up by 80 to 120 percent.

It certainly was no coincidence that the Brustman family was at the park Tuesday. Brustman said his daughter wants to play basketball at Florida, Tebow’s alma mater, and was thrilled to meet her idol. Well, she became thrilled, once she got over her amusement at her dad’s mishap.

“As soon as she stopped laughing, she was excited,” Brustman told the Post. “It is really funny, except that it hurts.”