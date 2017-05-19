

Potential top NBA Draft pick Lonzo Ball, right, shakes hands with his father LaVar after a UCLA game earlier this year. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

The first thing you’ll see on Baller Brand’s online shop is its logo — a silhouette of a basketball player in long shorts and sneakers holding two basketballs on slightly outstretched arms.

It’s not a depiction of Lonzo Ball’s silhouette, however. Nor is it either of his two younger brothers, LaMelo or LiAngelo. And it’s certainly not family patriarch LaVar Ball.

Baller Brand, not to be confused with the Balls’ Big Baller Brand, wants the world to know it has nothing to do with the Ball family. This streetwear and lifestyle brand founded in 2006 in Argentina, in fact, accused the Balls of copying their idea.

“Attention!!” the Argentine Baller Brand began a statement posted to Instagram along with a photo of the Ball family on Thursday. “[The Balls] are a thief [sic]!!

“[LaVar Ball] stole our brand name a few years ago and added ‘Big’ to his brand name. We are Argentine. Brand stablished [sic] in 2006. This guy who wasn’t creative enough to create his own brand name just took ours.”

Big Baller Brand, which recently came out with its first signature show, the ZO2, launched in 2016. Company officials did not immediately return The Post’s request to comment, however, the brand’s official website mentions the company was “inspired by the 3 Ball brothers,” meaning Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo.

[Big Baller Brand’s $500 shoes are another shameless — and smart — move by LaVar Ball]

While Baller Brand in appears to be a well-developed brand in Argentina, including at least one brick-and-mortar store, it has not made its way to the United States. It has, as Uproxx points out, however, borrowed some of its design inspiration from U.S. entities, including for a Philadelphia Sixers-inspired jersey it manufactured as an homage to Allen Iverson.

Baller Brand also appears to have been inspired by the aesthetic used by Team USA for another product.

Thursday, however, appears to be the first time Baller Brand has publicly criticized the Balls’ Big Baller Brand.

The Argentine company did not immediately return The Post’s request to comment, although the company appears to have courted media attention in its Instagram post on Thursday. After calling attention to the name similarities with Big Baller Brand, the Argentine company tagged several high-profile sports websites and reporters, including Fox Sports’ Kristine Leahy who, on Wednesday, got into a viral argument with LaVar Ball on television.

During the argument, Ball told Leahy, “stay in your lane,” and declared his Big Baller Brand was not “a women’s company.”