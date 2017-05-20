Can Always Dreaming take home the Preakness Stakes title and move one step closer to the second Triple Crown in three years? Or will a horse like Classic Empire show that his fourth-place Kentucky Derby finish merely was because of a bad trip. Here’s everything you need to know about the big day at Pimlico in Baltimore.
TV/Online: Things get going on NBC Sports Network at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Coverage shifts to NBC at 5 p.m. EDT. Post time will be somewhere around 6:45 p.m. EDT. The coverage also will be available on the NBC Live Extra app.
Horse racing coverage from The Post
● Fancy Stats: Don’t be shy betting Always Dreaming to win the Preakness
● 2018 Preakness field, updated odds and picks: Everything you need to know
● Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is a stud and a gentleman
● The top 40 Preakness winners, ranked by name
● The sad saga of thoroughbred D.J. Trump, Donald Trump’s lone foray into horse racing
Picks
Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post
Always Dreaming
Classic Empire
Gunnevara
Tim Layden, Sports Illustrated
Always Dreaming
Classic Empire
Cloud Computing
Classic Empire
Always Dreaming
Senior Investment
Classic Empire
Conquest Mo Money
Always Dreaming
Melissa Hoppert, New York Times
Classic Empire
Always Dreaming
Cloud Computing
Always Dreaming
Multiplier
Classic Empire
Always Dreaming
Classic Empire
Conquest Mo Money
Eric Bialek, America’s Best Racing
Classic Empire
Always Dreaming
Conquest Mo Money
Dan Tordjman, America’s Best Racing
Classic Empire
Senior Investment
Always Dreaming