Second time also the charm for Always Dreaming? (Garry Jones/Associated Press)

Can Always Dreaming take home the Preakness Stakes title and move one step closer to the second Triple Crown in three years? Or will a horse like Classic Empire show that his fourth-place Kentucky Derby finish merely was because of a bad trip. Here’s everything you need to know about the big day at Pimlico in Baltimore.

TV/Online: Things get going on NBC Sports Network at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Coverage shifts to NBC at 5 p.m. EDT. Post time will be somewhere around 6:45 p.m. EDT. The coverage also will be available on the NBC Live Extra app.

Horse racing coverage from The Post

Picks

Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post

Always Dreaming

Classic Empire

Gunnevara

Tim Layden, Sports Illustrated

Always Dreaming

Classic Empire

Cloud Computing

Eddie Olczyk, NBC Sports

Classic Empire

Always Dreaming

Senior Investment

Joe Drape, New York Times

Classic Empire

Conquest Mo Money

Always Dreaming

Melissa Hoppert, New York Times

Classic Empire

Always Dreaming

Cloud Computing

Monique Vag, Covers.com

Always Dreaming

Multiplier

Classic Empire

Andrew Gould, Bleacher Report

Always Dreaming

Classic Empire

Conquest Mo Money

Eric Bialek, America’s Best Racing

Classic Empire

Always Dreaming

Conquest Mo Money

Dan Tordjman, America’s Best Racing

Classic Empire

Senior Investment

Always Dreaming