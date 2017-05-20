

The Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf, here calmly talking to an official. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The NHL has fined Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf $10,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — after he directed a slur toward “another on-ice participant” in Thursday’s Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Nashville Predators. The league did not specify the name of the “participant” Getzlaf was insulting, but television replays showed him saying something to an official from Anaheim’s bench.

“Getzlaf’s comment in Thursday’s game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable,” Colin Campbell, the NHL’s senior executive vice president of hockey operations, said via the league’s website. “The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League.”

You can get the idea of what Getzlaf actually said here.

Getzlaf drops the "f**king c***sucker". This is ok right? pic.twitter.com/85tOgFsdYK — Adam (@JohnnyNuck) May 19, 2017

Getzlaf’s punishment was lighter than the one given in last year’s playoffs to Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw, who was suspended for one game and fined $5,000 for directing a homophobic slur toward an official.

“While Mr. Shaw was apologetic and remorseful for both the offensive comments and the inappropriate gesture directed at the on-ice officials, he must be held accountable for his actions,” Campbell said at the time. “The emotion of the moment cannot and will not be a mitigating factor for the conduct that is expected of an NHL player.”