In a video posted Saturday morning to Twitter, Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter said he’s being held at a the airport in Bucharest, Romania, because of his outspoken views against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom he called “the Hitler of our century.”

I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

“What’s up, world? Just want to say we are in Romania and they said they canceled my passport by Turkish embassy,” the Turkish national said. “The reason behind is just of course my political views and the guy who did it is … the president of Turkey. … He’s attacked the people in Washington, he’s a bad, bad man, he’s a dictator and he’s the Hitler of our century. So I’ll keep you posted, guys, just pray for us.”

Kanter’s forced stay at the airport doesn’t seem to be particularly rough at the moment.

One of Kanter’s representatives told the Oklahoma’s Brett Dawson that his client was in “high spirits.” Nevertheless, Dawson that the Thunder and the NBA are working together to get Kanter back to the United States.

“To be honest, we’re pretty optimistic, just because of the situation,” Hank Fetic said. “He’s in a European Union country.”

Fetic told Dawson that the Turkish government often reports citizens’ passports as stolen or missing in order to have them confiscated in foreign countries, and that appears to be the case in this instance. If he his deported to Turkey, he could face arrest.

Kanter was referring to Tuesday’s clash outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington between guards for Erdogan, who was visiting the U.S. capital, and people who were peacefully protesting his policies. Video of the fracas went viral, leading to outrage and calls for the ambassador’s expulsion from the United States.

The Thunder big man, who was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents and claims Turkish citizenship, has long been a supporter of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric who is accused of being the mastermind behind a failed, bloody coup attempt against Erdogan last year. Kanter’s family disowned him after he continued his support of the cleric last year, leading him to informally change his last name to Gulen last year.

According to the Sporting News, Kanter is on a worldwide tour for the Enes Kanter Foundation, which provides meals and clothing to the needy worldwide. He arrived in Bucharest on a flight from Singapore, Dawson reports, and had remaining stops in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland that likely will be canceled.

“They’re doing OK,” Fetic told Dawson. “The police and the people at the airport, they’re just doing their job. Once they get a notification that someone’s passport is stolen or canceled, they have to do the regular process. From my understanding, he said they’re being treated well so far. They’re trying to explain the situation to these people, why the passport is canceled, and this is pretty new, even in these years, that a government would intentionally try to cancel someone’s passport in order to bring them back.”