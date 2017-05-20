

For a second, it looked like all the parts were assembled correctly and Finland scored past Sweden’s Henrik Lundqvist (Andrew Ringuette/AFP/Getty Images)

It turns out Ikea instructions aren’t always easy to follow. If they were, perhaps Team Finland would’ve emerged victorious on Saturday when it met Sweden in a World Hockey Championship semifinal.

In one of the more creative efforts to troll another team that the sports world has seen this year, the Finnish tabloid Ilta-Sanomat ran a two-page spread poking fun at Sweden by alluding to the country’s famous furniture and home goods store. Using fonts nearly identical to IKEA’s, the tabloid renamed the brand HIKEA, which means “sweat” in Finnish, and offered up instructions on how to assemble a “dammsugare,” or vacuum cleaner that looks a heck of a lot like Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist.



(Image via Imgur, Ilta-Sanomat)

The post begins by listing all the parts required: one Team Finland (represented by the lion logo) one Team Sweden (the three crowns), 22 players (the helmets) and 2,000 fans (the jerseys). It then lays out the assembly steps: first, come up with a game plan, with steps 2-4 about executing said plan. Finally, step five is to score a goal through Lundqvist’s five-hole, which apparently proves easier said than done.

The final score, 4-1, went squarely in Sweden’s favor.

While Finland now has to figure out what parts it was missing or what steps it skipped, Sweden will face Canada in the finals on Sunday.