There were a pair of athletes with happy-go-lucky reputations at the Cavaliers-Celtics playoff game Friday. One sat in the stands with a rare look of solemnity, while the other was on the court, having a blast trolling the fans in Boston.

Yes, New England tight end Rob Gronkowski and Cleveland swingman J.R. Smith had very different reactions to what unfolded in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, and who could blame them? That’ll happen when the visiting team unleashes a stunning blowout.

Given that the Cavs ended the first half with a mind-boggling, 41-point lead, 72-31, the second half of what would become a 130-86 rout was a laugher from the start. With Cleveland set to go up 2-0 in the series and heading back home for the next two games, Smith merrily let fans at Boston’s TD Garden know that he foresaw a sweep.

J.R. Smith tells Celtics fans they're gonna get swept. A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on May 19, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

No doubt more than a few Celtics fans were grateful to the referee for inadvertently giving Smith a shove while he was pretending to use a broom. The 31-year-old Cavalier, who helped his team win its first title last season, put a humiliating exclamation point on the first half by hitting a circus shot at the buzzer, one that gave Cleveland the largest halftime lead in NBA playoff history.

If Friday was a joyous occasion for the Cavs, it was a nightmare for Celtics fans, and the funereal mood even got to the usually irrepressible Gronk. Several shots during the game caught the four-time Pro Bowler, he of the “Yo soy fiesta” line and infamous Party Ship, putting the “bro” in “brooding.”

Gronk is all of us right now…#Celtics pic.twitter.com/Bl2O34cvV2 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) May 20, 2017

Okay, you can’t really keep a good Gronk down, so another fan at the game did manage to get video of the Pats star in his usual state of being.

Casually sitting court side next to Gronk pic.twitter.com/H72fUAUV1o — Sammy k. (@Sammy_K32) May 20, 2017

It seems unlikely that Gronkowski could become even more beloved in Boston, but he did earn applause online from several fans for staying through the entire game. That was no easy feat, considering that the home team wound up with the largest margin of defeat for a No. 1 seed in NBA postseason history (per ESPN).

The Cavaliers will try to get within one win of a sweep, which would be their third in as many series this postseason, in Sunday’s Game 3. Gronkowski probably won’t be in attendance at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena, but you never know — maybe the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame can lure him with an award for his hair-tastic performance in last fall’s “Madden NFL” ad campaign.