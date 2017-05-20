

LeBron James has won the NBA MVP award four times. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

LeBron James isn’t used to being overlooked. And not just because he’s 6-foot-8. In his 14-season career, he’s earned numerous accolades, including four NBA MVP awards. This year, however, he won’t win another. The 32-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star, who appears to be breezing his way into another NBA Finals, didn’t even make the three-man shortlist. While that certainly surprised some in the basketball world, it appears to have surprised James the most.

“Fourth?” James wondered about missing out on the top three, which went to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, Houston’s James Harden and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard. “I haven’t been fourth in a long time.”

James made his comments to a small group of Cavaliers beat writers on Friday, according to ESPN, after handling the snub a little more gracefully at a postgame news conference following the Cavaliers’ dominant Eastern Conference Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics just moments earlier.

During the news conference, James said he hadn’t seen the list, announced before Cleveland’s win, adding that even if he had, “What are you going to do about it at the end of the day?”

He continued: “My only job is to try to be the MVP for this team every night, put my teammates, put our franchise in position to be successful and ultimately compete for a championship. For me, I know what I bring to the table. This league knows what I bring to the table. That’s for you guys to write about. It’s not for me to be concerned about.”

On Friday, James brought a lot to the proverbial table. He put up 30 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks in the Cavs’ 130-86 blowout win over Boston.

James, who will likely be a top candidate to win another Finals MVP award if he can once again take Cleveland all the way, will get his next chance to try to be the MVP for his team on Sunday night in Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena.