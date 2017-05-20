

Sebastien Bourdais loses control of his car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. (Greg Huey/Associated Press)

Things began very well on Saturday for Sebastien Bourdais, who set an average speed of more than 231 mph across his first two laps of the Indianapolis 500 qualifying race. Bourdais wouldn’t complete his third lap, however, after he lost control of his vehicle, which smashed into one of the track’s safety walls, causing a fiery crash that would flip the car.

Amazingly, Bourdais did not lose consciousness in the terrifying ordeal, according to a series doctor who spoke with ABC (via Deadspin). After his car came to a stop, you could see Bourdais fiddle with his helmet.

Although he appeared okay, the Dale Coyne Racing driver did not attempt to exit the vehicle on his own. Instead, emergency responders helped the 37-year-old out and placed him on a stretcher before transporting him to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

According to a statement tweeted by the IndyCar Series, which oversees the annual race, Bourdais is “awake & alert.”

UPDATE: @BourdaisOnTrack awake & alert. He has been transported by ground to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation. — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 20, 2017

Bourdais, a four-time ChampCar champion, won the season-opening IndyCar race in St. Petersburg, Fla., in March. While not one of the favorites to take the title at Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, according to some oddsmakers, he was certainly proving to be a contender. Along with temporarily leading the pack Saturday, Bourdais had set the fastest time during the “Fast Friday” practice session.