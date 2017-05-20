

LaVar Ball, still talking. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press, File)

Lost in the shuffle of LaVar Ball’s dust-up with Fox Sports 1’s Kristine Leahy on Wednesday was the fact that he also made an appearance on “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. And let’s just say he didn’t exactly have total command of the facts when he took a shot at Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving, who earlier this month said Ball needed to loosen his grip on his son, future lottery pick Lonzo Ball.

“I’m sorry, LaVar, you’re not going to be in every hotel room that Lonzo is going to be in,” Irving said earlier this month, coincidentally also on the Bayless/Sharpe show. “You’re not going to be everywhere and part of his life as he continues to grow up. You got to let go. He’s 19-years old. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want it to bypass him being a father, but he’s got to let Lonzo be Lonzo for the long haul.”

[Luke Walton: Lakers will ask UCLA Coach Steve Alford about LaVar Ball’s involvement]

Irving says he told his father to, ahem, stay in his lane a long time ago.

“I had to have a talk with my dad, and I was just like, ‘Man, Dad, I love you, but I’m going to make my own decisions,'” Irving said. “And he told me, when I turn 18, I’m responsible enough for myself to make my own decisions, and he’s going to be there to help along the way. But when I turned 18, like, I got my first tattoo. I got my ear pierced. I just started doing my own thing.”

Ball responded to those comments on Wednesday.

LaVar Ball responded to #Cavs Kyrie Irving's comments from the Road Trippin' Podcast. Little does he know Irving actually is a father. pic.twitter.com/ON5WgSbmks — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 17, 2017

“How you gonna tell me how my son should be if you don’t have a kid,” Ball said in regards to Irving.

One problem with that.