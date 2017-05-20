

Tommy Lasorda, seen here in 2014, is 89. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

Longtime Los Angeles Dodger Manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized with an undisclosed ailment, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener did not disclose the 89-year-old’s condition to the L.A. Times, but said the legendary former manager was “resting comfortably.”

It is unclear how long Lasorda has been in the hospital, although the Orange County Register reports he checked in “several days” ago.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, winning two World Series titles with the team. He spent 10 days in a hospital last October with back and shoulder issues. In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

Lasorda, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977, is a special adviser to Dodgers chairman Mark Walter.

This post will be updated as more information comes to light.