San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has announced that Kawhi Leonard will not play in Saturday night’s Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors because of an ankle he reinjured in the first game of the series.

It wasn’t a popular decision, apparently.

Kawhi is out tonight, per Pop. "He's not thrilled by the decision," Pop said. #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 20, 2017

As you can see, the Spurs clearly are not the same team without him.

Kawhi Leonard will miss today's Game 3 with an ankle injury. The Warriors have dominated the series since he left Game 1: pic.twitter.com/j6lUSm06iW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 20, 2017

Leonard originally injured the ankle in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets and didn’t play in Game 6, though the Spurs hardly needed him in a series-clinching 114-75 blowout. He returned in Game 1 of the Warriors series and had 26 points and eight rebounds before hurting the ankle again. Without him, the Spurs lost Game 2 by 36 points.

“It’s getting better. I’ve been at practice, just watching things — a lot of treatment,” Leonard said Friday, when he attended a team workout but didn’t participate. “It’s frustrating. You work all year to get to this point, and [not] being able to help your team win a game or just being able to play, it’s all very frustrating.

“[I’m] just seeing if I can run and at least be myself on the court,” Leonard continued. “I don’t want to hobble around and shoot off-balance shots. I just want to be able to equally push with both legs. We’re eight games away from our ultimate goal. So that’s just my mind-set at the moment, just trying to get better.”

