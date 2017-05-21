

Novak Djokovic reacts during a match at the Australian Open in January. (Filip Singer/European Pressphoto Agency)

Less than three weeks after Novak Djokovic parted ways with his entire training staff, including his coach of 11 years, Marian Vajda, the No. 2 men’s tennis player in the world announced that he is teaming with a former star in an effort to reclaim the top spot. Djokovic, who turns 30 on Monday, said Sunday that 47-year-old Andre Agassi will coach him at the French Open, which starts next weekend.

“I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris,” Djokovic told The Associated Press. “So he’s going to be there. We’ll see what [the] future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us. We don’t have any long-term commitment. It’s just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit. He will not stay the whole tournament. He’s going to stay only to a certain time, and then we’ll see after that what’s going to happen.”

Djokovic, who has won 12 Grand Slam titles, hasn’t been the same since losing in the third round of Wimbledon in 2016. Djokovic has won only one of his last 11 tournaments and has lost to players ranked below him five times this season, including 20-year-old Alexander Zverev in the final of the Italian Open on Sunday.

This isn’t the first time Djokovic has turned to a former tennis great for guidance. In December, he ended a successful three-year partnership with Boris Becker, a move that preceded Djokovic’s split with Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic this month.

Agassi won eight Grand Slam titles, including the French Open in 1999, before retiring in 2006.

“Andre is someone that I have tremendous respect for as a person and as a player,” Djokovic said. “He has been through everything that I’m going through. On the court he understands the game amazingly well. I am enjoying every conversation that I have with him. But also, on the other hand, he’s someone that nurtures the family values, philanthropy work. He’s a very humble man, is very educated. He’s a person that can contribute to my life on and off the court a lot. I’m very excited to see what is ahead of us.”