

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, left, and his players wait for relief pitcher Oliver Drake in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Chicago Cubs might want to find a new weather app before the Milwaukee Brewers return to Wrigley Field for a makeup game on July 6. Perhaps Brewers general manager David Stearns could recommend a good one.

Stearns was steamed after the Cubs decided Saturday morning to postpone that afternoon game between the teams due to the threat of inclement weather. There wasn’t a drop of rain in Chicago after the scheduled first pitch, which led Stearns to suggest that the Cubs had ulterior motives for postponing the game.

#Brewers definitely think Cubs postponed game yesterday for reason other than weather. Comments coming from GM David Stearns. — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

“Clearly the Cubs were looking at a weather forecast that made them think it was going to rain,” Stearns said Sunday, via CSN Chicago. “I think we were a little surprised that the game was called as early as it was. I’m sure they had their reasons to do it. Obviously it didn’t rain. From our standpoint, we would have preferred to play yesterday. I talked to some guys over at the Cubs. They know how we felt. They told us that their weather forecast indicated our game was not going to be able to be played. Our weather forecast did not indicate that. There was some other weather forecasts that did not indicate that. Ultimately, it was the Cubs’ call.”

Friday’s series opener between the teams was played in rainy conditions and featured an in-game delay.

“That game on Friday was tough for both sides,” Stearns said. “Those aren’t fun conditions for players to play through. Seemed like we had better conditions yesterday, but the Cubs decided it wasn’t the right time to play baseball.”

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell joked that Saturday was the first time his players were “treated for sunburn” following a rainout, and he declined to offer a theory explaining why the Cubs decided to postpone the game. (The home team decides whether or not to postpone a game up until the time of first pitch, after which it’s the umpires’ decision.)

#Brewers manager Craig Counsell on Cubs postponing game Saturday:"First time our players were treated for sunburn after rainout." — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

Asked for his theory on why Cubs postponed game, Counsell said, "They know what’s going on, so the theory should come from them." — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

One last comment from Stearns on Weathergate: "If there were other reasons the game was called, that’s something that MLB should look into." — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 21, 2017

This isn’t the first time that the Brewers and Cubs have insinuated things about each other this season. Back in April, Cubs pitcher John Lackey was asked about Brewers slugger Eric Thames’s hot start to the season after Thames spent the previous few years in South Korea’s top baseball league.

“You watch film on recent stuff and try to figure out a way, you know, to get him out,” Lackey said. “But I mean, really even the homer hit the other way, I mean, you don’t see that happen here very often. That’s kind of one of those things that makes you scratch your head.”

Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio expressed similar skepticism when asked on a local radio show about Lackey’s comments in the context of whether PED use still exists in baseball.

“Well, the bottom line is hitting the ball and we gotta figure out a way to get him out,” Bosio said. “All that other stuff, I’ll let other people worry about. But he’s doing stuff that I haven’t seen done for a long time. You start thinking about Ken Griffey Jr. and Manny Ramirez when he went to the Dodgers, Barry Bonds-ish — you’re talking about some of the greatest players to ever play this game. So, yeah, it’s probably a head-scratcher because nobody knows who this guy is. And [since] he was here before, his body has changed.”

The Brewers (25-19) are one of the most surprising teams this season. They lead the National League Central by 1.5 games over the Cardinals and two games over the Cubs following a 13-6 loss in Sunday’s rain-free series finale.