

Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL after the 2015 season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Speaking at his annual “Catching Dreams” football camp Saturday outside of Detroit, former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson said Marshawn Lynch’s decision to return to the NFL after a one-year hiatus hasn’t caused him to reconsider his own retirement. Johnson, 31, walked away from football after the 2015 season because of numerous injuries. He’s enjoying life after the NFL and isn’t itching to return to the team with which he spent his entire nine-year career.

“I don’t even like to talk Lions too much just because the way our relationship ended,” Johnson told the Detroit Free Press’s Dave Birkett when asked about the possibility of the team retiring his No. 81. “If they see me around here, we’ll see. But hey, I don’t know. I just didn’t feel like I was treated the way I should have been treated on the way out. That’s all. I mean, it’s all good. I’m not tripping. I don’t feel any kind of way, just hey, that’s what they did. Hey, it is what is.”

Johnson declined to go into specifics about how he was treated.

“I mean, it’s simple,” he said. “It’s simple. It’s easy when you think about it.”

Johnson, who is the Lions’s all-time leader in receptions (731), yards (11,619) and touchdowns (83), retired with four years remaining on his contract. He paid the team $320,000, which is one-tenth of the $3.2 million signing bonus the Lions could have collected under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, according to Birkett. The Lions have been down this road before. In 1999, running back Barry Sanders retired in the prime of his career and with four years remaining on his contract. In 2000, an NFL arbitrator ordered Sanders to pay back $1.8 million of his $11 million signing bonus.

Johnson also told Birkett that he concealed concussions from team doctors during his career.

“They’re going to dispute that, but anytime you black out, anytime you hit the ground and everything is stars and stuff, any time your brain hits your skull, that’s a concussion,” he said. “No matter how severe it is, it’s a concussion. Now granted, some people get nausea. That’s a severe concussion when you get hit like that and you get nausea and stuff like that. But if you play football long enough [you’re going to have concussions].”

Johnson, who was never officially diagnosed with a concussion with the Lions, made a similar statement in an interview with ESPN’s “E:60” last summer.

“Concussions happen,” he said. “If not on every play, then they happen like every other, every third play, you know. … It’s simple to get a concussion, you know. I don’t know how many I’ve had over my career, but I’ve definitely had my fair share. The team doctor, the team trainers, they work for the team. And I love them, you know,” Johnson added. “They’re some good people. They want to see you do good. But at the same time, they work for the team. They’re trying to do whatever they can to get you back on the field and make your team look good.”