

Fenerbahce’s Luigi Datome (C) gets his hair cut after winning the first place basketball match between Fenerbahce and Olympiacos at the Euroleague Final Four basketball matches at Sinan Erdem Sport Arena, on May 21, 2017, in Istanbul. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSEOZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images

Fenerbahçe Istanbul defeated Olympiacos Piraeus, 80-64, to win its first Euroleague title on Sunday. Luigi “Gigi” Datome, who played briefly in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, finished with 11 points and six rebounds for Fenerbahçe, but lost his man bun during the team’s postgame celebration as the result of a bet.

Former Atlanta Hawks center Pero Antic did the honors and was apparently working with the type of safety scissors favored by preschool teachers, because it took him a good 30 seconds to cut through Datome’s locks as teammates looked on.

After his work was done, Antic held Datome’s hair in the air in triumph as streamers fell from the rafters. (This is what LeBron James should do to Kelly Olynyk after the Cavaliers sweep the Celtics.)

Pero Antic with Datome's hair pic.twitter.com/dMU0Sakfrc — Fener Int (@fenerint) May 21, 2017

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Kalinic led Fenerbahçe with 17 points apiece, while former Wizards first-round draft pick Jan Vesely had eight points and eight rebounds.

