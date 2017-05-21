

Phil Kessel scores a goal during the third period of Game 5. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nick Bonino almost didn’t didn’t make it to Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena in time for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Frankly, the Penguins, who won 7-0 to take a 3-2 lead in the series, probably would’ve fared just fine without him.

Bonino’s truck broke down en route to the game, but fortunately for him, his former linemate Phil Kessel does more than score goals.

“It was weird,” Bonino said. “All of a sudden the gas didn’t work and the power steering went out. I was on the highway, so I was able to get it to the side and great teammate Phil Kessel came and picked me up, so I owe a lot to Phil for being here tonight. Great guy.”

Great guy, that Phil Kessel. No word on whether the teammates stopped for a hot dog before the game. In addition to his roadside assist, Kessel had a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh’s rout. Bonino, who reported that his truck was being checked out at a Ford dealership, had two assists of his own.