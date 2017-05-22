

Indian mountaineer and mother of two children, Anshu Jamsenpa holds her medals received from the Nepalese government for summiting Mount Everest twice. (Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images)

Anshu Jamsenpa’s ascent to the top of Mount Everest began with a blessing from the Dalai Lama in April.

More than a month later, on May 16, after a long and perilous climb, the 37-year-old mother of two had reached the top of the world, more than 29,000 feet above sea level.

For most climbers, reaching Everest’s summit once is an achievement of a lifetime. For Jamsenpa — who had reached ascended to the world’s highest peak on three other occasions — there was still more to accomplish.

So, Jamsenpa, who is from the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, scaled the mountain again, returning to the summit five days later, on May 21, a Nepalese tourism official told the BBC.

“Climbing Everest once in a season is more than enough for most people,” Alan Arnette, a mountaineering journalist and Everest expert, told The Washington Post. “You return to base camp exhausted, dehydrated and eager to return home. To do it twice in one season is normally reserved for Sherpas, not foreigners.”

[Decades of human waste have made Mount Everest a ‘fecal time bomb’]

How unusual are Jamsenpa’s back-to-back climbs?

Richard Salisbury, the co-founder of the Himalayan Database, which compiles records for expeditions into the Nepalese Himalaya, told The Post that database records reveal that, prior to the 2017 season, five people — all of them Sherpas — have summited Everest twice in five days.

Two other women have reached the top of the mountain twice in the same season, one of them being Jamsenpa, who summited twice during a 10-day stretch in 2011. The current Guinness record for a woman’s double ascent is held by Nepalese climber Chhurim Sherpa, who reached the top twice during a seven-day period in 2012, Arnette said.

Salisbury said his organization is aware of media reports about Jamsenpa’s latest feat, but would need to interview the famous climber to verify those reports.

“If that is accurate, then she does hold the new record,” Salisbury said, referring to a Himilayan Times report that claims Jamsenpa now holds a world record for her double ascent.

“We will be able to reconfirm this after she returns from Everest and is interviewed by our staff,” noting that staff needs to confirm that Jamsenpa returned all the way down to base camp after her first ascent and did not return to the top of the mountain from a higher camp.

After her ascents have been certified by Nepal’s ministry of tourism, she can inform the Guinness World Records, experts said.

The feat is already being celebrated by Indian politicians on Twitter.

Best wishes to #Anshu Jamsenpa who summited Mt Everest thrice, received blessings from HE Dalai Lama for next expedition #ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/2wBHozEwQE — Mahesh Saharia (@iamamkay) April 4, 2017

#AnshuJamsenpa sets world record becoming 1st woman to

make double ascent in 5 days and

1st Indian woman to climb #MtEverest 5 times

pic.twitter.com/d3oZT7T67D — Dr Sangeeta (@sangitha1209) May 21, 2017

Congratulations to Smt. Anshu Jamsenpa of Arunachal Pradesh on becoming the 1st Indian woman to scale the Mount #Everest for fourth time. pic.twitter.com/AlexTomrGd — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 16, 2017

Jamsenpa’s reported back-to-back climbs were brought into focus by the deaths of three other climbers who died on Everest within hours of her second ascent.

The BBC reported an Australian died on the Tibetan side while two others — a Slovak and an American — died on the Nepalese side of the deadly peak. Rescuers are still searching for an Indian climber who disappeared after reaching the top of the mountain.

Jamsenpa’s husband, Tsering Wange, told the BBC that his wife had been planning to execute a daring back-to-back ascent a second time. But she had been thwarted in recent years by an avalanche in 2014 and an earthquake that killed 24 people on Everest in April 2015, the deadliest day in the mountain’s grim history.

“My only aim now is to unfurl the national flag once again atop Mt Everest and pay homage to Lord Buddha,” the climber was quoted by her PR manager as saying before she began her second ascent, according to Indian news reports. “I seek blessings and support from my fellow countrymen.”

[When Mount Everest shook: A minute of horror, hours of panic]

The 7.8 magnitude quake, which struck near Nepal’s most densely populated area, killed more than 8,000 people and injured 21,000 others as it leveled much of Kathmandu and poorly developed rural regions outside the capitol.

“While the Nepal government never officially closed Everest to climbing, it was practically shut off as the primary climbing route goes through the Khumbu Icefall and the Sherpas who managed the route stopped maintaining, it given the danger,” Arnette told The Post at the time. “Also, almost every team made the independent decision to halt climbing due to the excessive risks.”

“On the Tibet side,” Arnette added, “the Chinese government, through the China Tibet Mountaineering Association (CTMA), made the decision to close all climbing throughout Tibet, including Everest, the day after the earthquake and through the remainder of 2015 due to potential aftershocks and excessive risks.”

By the end of the climbing season that year, nobody reached the top of Everest for the first time since 1974.

Climbing returned to normal in 2016, with about 600 summits and five deaths, according to Arnette. This season, the BBC reported, hundreds of mountaineers have gathered at Everest’s base camp in hopes of scaling the peak before the monsoon season begins in June.

MORE READING:

Indy 500 pole winner robbed at gunpoint at Taco Bell after qualifying run

‘You can’t replace a brain’: Ben Roethlisberger urges players to self-report concussions

LeBron James exchanges words with heckling fan, calls out reporter after Game 3 loss