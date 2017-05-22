

You don’t want to get on Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s bad side. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, UFC and the new owners at WME-IM hosted an athletes retreat in Las Vegas. But instead of the typical fun and learning that is the focal point of these types of events, UFC strawweight fighter Angela Magaña found out the hard way that you shouldn’t taunt Cris “Cyborg” Justino on Twitter.

Magaña has become famous for her boisterous approach to social media, but has not fought in a UFC fight since 2015. Justino, meanwhile, is 17-1, with crushing victories over Leslie Smith at UFC 198 (first-round TKO) and Lina Länsberg in the main event of UFC Fight Night 95 (second-round TKO). Justino can now add a Tweet-KO (sorry) to her résumé.

According to multiple reports and social media posts, Justino confronted Magaña about her past insults on the social media site that made fun of Justino’s appearance during an event with cancer patients in Brazil.

There were reports Magaña’s tooth was a casualty of the event with Magaña herself tweeting the police were called and that she was pressing charges.

Criminal is getting arrested soon. #yourmajesty — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 21, 2017

I was the victim of roid rage today. Hope it was worth your job. Sue happy lawyers hitting me up left and right now #Cyborg — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 22, 2017

No arrests have been made at this time, but the altercation could have consequences for Justino: she has been positioning herself for a UFC featherweight title shot against champion Germaine de Randamie or current Invicta champion Megan Anderson, who now holds the title after Justino vacated that title to set her focus on the UFC featherweight title.