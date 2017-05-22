

Scott Dixon and his wife, Emma, were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Mere hours after winning the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell drive-through about a half-mile from the track in Indianapolis, according to Fox 59. Former IndyCar driver Dario Franchitti and Dixon’s wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, were also in the car at the time of the incident, which took place just before 10 p.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday morning that arrests had been made in the case. The Indy Star reported that the suspects are two boys, 14 and 15 years old.

#BREAKING: @IMPDNW juvenile suspects arrested after robbing #IndyCar drivers Dixion and Franchitti who were robbed at #TacoBell drive-thru — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 22, 2017

Dixon and Franchitti declined to comment about the robbery, but IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan spoke about the incident and said he was originally supposed to go on the late-night food run with his fellow drivers.

“While they were ordering, with the windows down, two guys approached them at gunpoint, put the gun at Dixon’s head and asked him for his wallet and his phone,” Kanaan said.

Tony Kanaan gives the rundown of the robbery of Dixon and Franchitti. pic.twitter.com/juxY8CbsCG — Brody Miller (@byBrodyMiller) May 22, 2017

The robbery was a dark way for Dixon to end an otherwise stellar day. He took risks with his qualifying car — ESPN reports Dixon’s engineer tinkered with the car’s trim — which allowed him to post a four-lap average of 232.164 mph, the best qualifying time at the legendary race in 21 years.