

Kevin Durant, center, has had “fun” playing with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors. (Kelley L Cox/USA Today Sports)

Not that there was much reason to believe that Kevin Durant wouldn’t be playing for the Warriors next season, but Golden State fans likely were delighted with the veteran forward’s confirmation that he has every intention of returning to the team for next season. Durant said he has plenty of “love” for his current situation and asserted that he “made the 100 percent correct decision” to join the Warriors in free agency last summer.

Durant signed a two-year contract with the Warriors which included a one-year player option, so he can choose to become a free agent again this summer. With that in mind, he was asked Sunday by The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears if he would be back in Golden State for the 2017-18 campaign.

“Yeah. I love it here,” Durant replied. “I love my teammates. I love the city. I love the organization. I love it here. I don’t plan on going anywhere else.”

The “plan on” wording would seem to give Durant some wiggle room, but an awful lot would have to go wrong, awfully quickly, for him to not look at his debut season with the Warriors as a success. He appeared to fit in well with the two-time Western Conference champions and 2015 NBA titlists, finishing just behind Curry for the team’s scoring lead while pacing the squad in rebounds, blocks and player efficiency rating.

[Brewer: Yes, these NBA playoffs have stunk so far. So what?]

Durant would have been a strong contender for his second NBA MVP award, except for a knee injury that cost him a quarter of the season. Still, the eight-time all-star told Spears he had zero regrets about defecting from the Thunder, with whom he spent his nine seasons (including as a rookie with the Seattle SuperSonics).

“I made the 100 percent correct decision, win or lose,” Durant said. “I feel like this is the place I was supposed to be. I appreciate everything I’ve done before this. But I’m here now, and I feel like it’s a great spot for me to be.

“This is where I am supposed to be at this point of my life. I’m taking it on and conquering every part of it. I’m enjoying every single step.”

The Warriors are certainly in a happy place, having taken a 3-0 lead over the Spurs in their West finals series, going into Monday’s game. Durant missed two first-round games with a calf strain, but he was at his best in Saturday’s Game 3, scoring 17 third-quarter points and leading all players with 33 overall as Golden State won a pivotal contest at San Antonio, 120-108.

“Obviously, you want to be the last team standing,” he said to Spears of being one win from the Finals, in which he participated just once, with the Thunder in 2012. “You definitely want to enjoy every moment, every step along the way. But you definitely know what the big picture is all about.”

[With Kawhi Leonard, Spurs again choose short-term suffering in hopes of long-term gain]

Durant was referring to winning his first NBA championship, but he showed an appreciation last week for an even bigger picture, that of basketball’s future and its relationships with its various communities. He helped unveil four refurbished courts in an Oakland neighborhood, reinforcing his ties to the Bay Area. In addition, Durant is set to host a “basketball fantasy experience” at the Warriors’ practice facility in September.

That all bespeaks someone planning on remaining with Golden State for the foreseeable future. Durant took a lot of flak for joining a team that was already powerful and further shifting the balance of NBA power, but he said Sunday he’s having “fun” playing for the Warriors, enjoying “a good time” that appears set to roll right into next year, and beyond.