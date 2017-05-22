

Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James didn’t quite have the Game 3 he expected to have on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James didn’t play well in Sunday’s stunning 111-108 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The four-time MVP scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, as Cleveland blew a 21-point, third-quarter lead to ruin its perfect 10-0 record this postseason. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that James exchanged words with a heckling fan en route to the postgame news conference, where he was in no mood to rehash his poor performance.

James took issue with an innocuous question from Cleveland radio personality Kenny Roda, who wanted to know whether it was what the Celtics did defensively or some other factor that contributed to James going scoreless for the final 16:31 of the game.

"It's a weird thing with you Kenny. Only come around when we lose, I swear." pic.twitter.com/IYqUeoatEB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 22, 2017

“Nah, I was just pretty poor,” said James, who was averaging more than 34 points per game in the playoffs. “I mean, what do you want me to say? It seems like you only ask questions when we lose. It’s a weird thing with you, Kenny, you always come around when we lose, I swear.”

Afterward, Roda disputed James’s observation that he only asks questions following Cavaliers’ losses, noting that he has attended four of Cleveland’s five home playoff games this season and asks questions “win or lose.” Game 4 is Tuesday.

For the record, been to 4 of 5 #Cavs home playoff games this year, home playoff games last year. Ask questions win or lose — Kenny Roda (@TheKennyRoda) May 22, 2017