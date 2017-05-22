

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board unanimously approved the team’s lease at their soon-to-be-built $1.9 billion stadium. (John Locher/Associated Press)

The Raiders’ process to move to Las Vegas took a big step forward last week after the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board unanimously approved the team’s lease at their soon-to-be-built $1.9 billion stadium.

The language in the lease prohibits “any Gaming or Gambling, the maintaining or operating of a Gaming Establishment and/or sports wagering or any wagering on racing or other non-sports events,” however, since 2006, the Nevada gaming laws have allowed the use of handheld devices for gambling from anywhere inside Nevada state lines. And through that loophole, fans in attendance at Raiders home games should be able to legally place bets from their seats.

And there is good reason to suspect fans in attendance would take advantage. Mobile sports betting accounted for 29 percent of Nevada’s overall handle in 2016, more than double what it was in 2012 (13 percent). And according to Eilers & Krejcik, a gaming research firm, that percentage could reach 50 percent by the year 2020, the year the Raiders are expected to move to their new stadium.

Players, however, would still be prohibited from partaking in the state’s national pastime.

The latest version of the NFL Compliance Plan (November 2016) allows players to attend “legally-operated casinos and horse or dog racing tracks and wagering on casino games or races on personal time” however they are prohibited from “entering into or placing bets in a sportsbook at any time during the playing season.”

Players also are prohibited from “engaging in any advertising or promotional activities that reasonably can be perceived as constituting affiliation with or endorsement of gambling or gambling-related activities,” such as a Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Advertising inside the stadium and during televised games, however, appears to be okay.

According to ESPN, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the network in an email that the Raiders “are required to abide by League rules on the matter,” although the rules themselves were not specified. The Nevada Gaming Commission, which could restrict access to the mobile sports betting apps at the stadium, has not yet been contacted.

“The NFL has not approached me for any policy decisions,” Nevada Gaming Commissioner chairman Tony Alamo told ESPN’s David Purdum. “The Nevada Gaming Commission is the policy maker for the state of Nevada and gaming, and they have not approached us in any shape, way or form.”