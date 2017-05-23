

Two-time FIFA player of the year Carli Lloyd didn’t let the online haters off without a tweeting-to. (Ahmed AlFardan/EPA)

American soccer star Carli Lloyd, who signed with Manchester City WFC in February, just wanted to let her friends, family and fans know she was safe after a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive device that killed more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande concert Monday. And so she posted as much on Twitter.

Sickened by what has happened in Manchester. Thoughts go out to everyone. This is literally right around the corner from me. I am safe. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) May 23, 2017

Offering first her thoughts to those affected by what’s being called a terrorist attack, Lloyd then added, “I am safe.” While the vast majority of people on social media reacted with relief, a few criticized the 34-year-old for hijacking the tragedy for selfish gains. They said she was nearby, not actually there — which in Twitter troll-ese translates to you not getting to tell your fans how you’re doing.

“Unless you were at the concert you aren’t in apparent danger, so you don’t make it about you,” one critic said.

“Great, were [sic] sooooo happy you’re ok because you weren’t even there. You’re brainless,” another said.

The meaner replies did not go unnoticed by Lloyd, who later posted a follow-up tweet calling those responses “sickening.”

What's even more sickening is the people on twitter. 2 my friends n family back home who have been worried about me thankfully I am ok. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) May 23, 2017

She followed that with another tweet asking for prayers for her adopted city.

Lloyd joined Manchester City in February on loan from the Houston Dash, where she’ll return to after the season in England ends in June.

[Carli Lloyd suspended three games for elbowing opponent’s head]

Lloyd, who led the U.S. women’s national team to a World Cup victory in 2015, will likely miss three of the season’s last four games, however, while serving a three-game suspension. On Monday, England Football Association slapped her with the punishment for elbowing an opponent in the head during the team’s 5-1 win over Yeovil Town.

Manchester City sits four points behind the league-leading Liverpool Ladies.