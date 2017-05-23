

“The next John Madden” lines up a putt. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

You won’t have to wait until the NFL season begins to see how Tony Romo will do as a broadcaster for CBS Sports. In fact, you’ll only have to wait until this weekend, when Romo makes his debut as a commentator on the 18th hole of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, a PGA Tour event in Fort Worth.

“It will be the first time he will wear a blazer and he will be introduced as our newest addition to CBS Sports,” longtime producer Lance Barrow told the audience Monday night at the Ben Hogan Award ceremony.

Barrow swore the audience to secrecy over this bit of breaking news, but then the Ben Hogan Award’s Twitter account tweeted out the Periscope video of his speech and, well, so much for the big secret. The video appears to have been taken down but not before everyone picked up on the big reveal, which also included Barrow making a rather outlandish prediction.

“I think he is going to be great,” Barrow said. “I think we have the next John Madden on your hands.”

It actually seems like a good idea for CBS to give Romo practice reps on the golf course, to get him accustomed to live television. And it’s not like it’s completely unfamiliar territory for the former Cowboys quarterback, an avid golfer who has tried to qualify for the U.S. Open multiple times, most recently earlier this month when he came up short at a qualifying tournament for this year’s major.