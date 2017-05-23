

J.R. Smith has something to shout about. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Tuesday was a big day for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they were set to take on the Boston Celtics in a pivotal Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Hours before, though, Cavs guard J.R. Smith enjoyed an event with massive personal significance, as he was able to finally walk out of a Cleveland hospital with his prematurely born daughter.

Dakota Smith had been born in January at just 21 weeks old, five months ahead of schedule, and she had remained at Hillcrest Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. On Tuesday, though, Smith shared with his social-media followers images of himself and his wife, Jewel Harris, happily pushing a stroller out the doors of the facility.

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

“You all are truly the world’s greatest!” Smith said to the hospital staff in his post. He and his wife have been providing updates on Dakota’s progress via social media, and Harris also created a blog dedicated to her daughter. In a recent post, Harris revealed that Dakota, who weighed just one pound at birth, checked in at 7 pounds 5 ounces.

“I stayed a night with Kota Bear [Dakota’s nickname] last night, it was recommended for me to do so before she comes home, that way I can have an idea of her sleep and feeding patterns,” Harris wrote Sunday. “Needless to say it was a good night and Dakota is just simply something special I can just stare at her and drift away.”

Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:10am PST

The 31-year-old Smith is in his third season with the Cavs, having helped the team win the NBA title last year while gaining some notoriety for his penchant for going shirtless at every opportunity. In 2015, he married Harris, who is the mother of another daughter of his, Demi, and who became the stepmother to Smith’s daughter Peyton.

Smith was back in the Cavs’ starting lineup Tuesday evening, as his squad attempted to bounce back from a Game 3 loss, its first in the postseason, and take a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics. No matter the outcome of the contest, though, Smith could look forward to coming home to something very, very special.