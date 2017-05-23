

A Super Bowl here in 2022? (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams announced that the opening of their new shared stadium with the Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., would be pushed back one year to 2020 because of all the rain Southern California has received over the past few months. This threw a wrench into plans to host the Super Bowl at the new stadium in February 2021, because NFL rules state that a stadium has to be open for more than a year to host pro football’s championship game.

With that rule in mind, the NFL owners voted Tuesday in Chicago to move the 2021 Super Bowl to Tampa and award the 2022 title game to Los Angeles, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Rams could have asked for a waiver from the league to get around the one-year rule, but Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times wrote Monday that getting one isn’t an open-and-shut case.

It's by no means a lock that the Rams will get a waiver to host the 2020 season Super Bowl in their stadium. Much discussion ahead. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) May 22, 2017

The NFL wasn’t totally beholden to the new Southern California stadium because the 2021 Super Bowl location was the last one it had announced. With no Super Bowl hosting sites set in stone after 2021, the league could easily move the Los Angeles game back so that its rules are met.

Tampa last hosted the Super Bowl in 2009 and was one of four finalists for the 2019 and 2020 games.