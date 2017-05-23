

Manchester City’s Carli Lloyd had been having a great season until Monday. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Manchester City midfielder Carli Lloyd will miss three of her team’s final four games of the season for elbowing an opponent in the head. Lloyd, who led the U.S. women’s national team to a World Cup victory in 2015, earned a red card for the foul that came in the 89th minute City’s 5-1 victory over Yeovil Town.

The action was caught by television cameras, which showed Lloyd attempting to break away from Yeovil’s Annie Heatherston during a set piece. With Heatherston holding her around the waist, Lloyd threw a high elbow to set herself free.

“Red cards in first team competitive matches result in immediate suspension from forthcoming first team competitive matches,” England’s Football Association noted while confirming Lloyd’s suspension on its website on Monday.

City Manager Nick Cushing, who talked to a sideline reporter immediately after the match on Monday, did not say whether the team would appeal the decision, although he’s sure Lloyd had not malicious intent.

“Knowing Carli, she wouldn’t have done it on purpose,” Cushing said.

If the suspension stands, Lloyd will miss pivotal matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland, before returning to face Liverpool on June 3. Liverpool leads the women’s top-flight league with 14 points. Chelsea and Manchester City, meanwhile, trail with 10 points apiece.

Lloyd, who is expected to return to the United States later this year to play for the Houston Dash, has not publicly commented about her suspension.

This is not the first time the 34-year-old has gotten into trouble for conduct on the field. While playing for the Western New York Flash in 2014, Lloyd received a two-game suspension for pulling down Chicago Red Stars midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo by the jersey then accidentally hitting her face. Given a yellow card at the time for what was described as “excessive force,” Lloyd accepted the punishment and apologized for the incident. She called her actions “inexcusable.”