

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy celebrates a victory in 2000. He died unexpectedly at his Orlando home on Tuesday. (Cheryl Hatch/AP)

NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy died Tuesday at his home, Orlando police confirmed to the Arkansas’s Blytheville Courier News, the newspaper located near where Kennedy went to high school in Wilson, Ark. Kennedy was 48.

“We can confirm his passing and at this time there is nothing suspicious to report but we are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing,” Orlando police Sgt. Wanda Miglio told the Courier News.

Kennedy, who was picked third-overall in the 1990 draft out of Miami (Fla.), spent 11 seasons as a defensive tackle with the Seattle Seahawks, where he racked up 58 sacks, 568 tackles and one touchdown. He made eight Pro Bowl teams, including three times as a first-team all-pro, and was inducted into the football Hall of Fame in 2012. After retiring, Kennedy made his home first in Arkansas and then in Orlando in what the New York Times described as “an upscale golf community” in 2015.

“I like to keep it simple,” he told the paper over lunch at his golf community’s clubhouse.

And he did. Before moving to Orlando, he returned to Arkansas, where he raised his daughter for seven years. Seeking more anonymity for her, however, the family moved to Orlando, where he remained until his death.

An avid deer hunter in his spare time, Kennedy still made time for football, having once been tapped to advise the New Orleans Saints during training camp and the regular season.

“He doesn’t have an official title, but I like having him around because he’s a good role model,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis told the Times in 2015. “This is a guy who had a lot of success, was able to protect what he earned, lived a good lifestyle and has done well 15 years after his career ended.”

As news of Kennedy’s death spread, reactions began to roll in on social media, with the Seahawks releasing a lengthy statement.

Our statement on the passing of Cortez Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/yVtBfMdyp5 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 23, 2017

Others also remembered Kennedy.

Cortez Kennedy was an incredible athlete but he was an even better man. He will be missed greatly. pic.twitter.com/eTAaTVSJsa — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts.. we lost a truly great player but even better person… #RIP https://t.co/9zbh0ICupo — Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) May 23, 2017

Crushed to hear this. Despite being one of the best players of all time, Tez's humility will be what I think of first. https://t.co/PCerQuLHJg — Matthew Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) May 23, 2017

Wow I can't believe Cortez is gone at 48. I can say that he was one of the nicest professional… https://t.co/pQun9j1YGZ — The Enforcer (@Kam_Chancellor) May 23, 2017

I'm in shock! The great Cortez was just walking through the favility the other day it feels like! RIP to one of the greatest to ever do it — Cassius Marsh (@KingCash_7191) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Cortez Kennedy… Gone way too early. Thanks for always sharing knowledge to a young buck like me… #TheU — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) May 23, 2017

RIP to a true legend HALL OF FAMER!!! Cortez Kennedy #cortezkennedy #weallwegot https://t.co/cqM904vOjy — Ricardo Lockette (@RicardoLockette) May 23, 2017

