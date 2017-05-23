

Steve Kerr is traveling with the Warriors, but that’s about it. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Golden State Warriors on Monday became the first team in NBA history to start a postseason with 12 consecutive victories, completing their third straight four-game sweep with a 129-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals. The last 10 of those victories were without Coach Steve Kerr, who is still dealing with complications from major back surgery he had two years ago. But now Kerr will have to decide whether his back will get better between now and June 1, when the NBA Finals begin.

ESPN is saying Kerr is undecided, and he told the Undefeated’s Marc Spears that he’s still “just day-by-day.”

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Kerr still is in “a significant amount of pain,” even though he was able to travel with the team to San Antonio for Monday’s game, his first trip since he took the leave of absence on April 23.

Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob said Monday night that he also wasn’t sure whether Kerr would be well enough to take the reins again.

“That’s up to Steve, honestly,” Lacob said, per the East Bay Times. “We’ll see how he feels. We’ve got nine days between now and then. I certainly would hope he’d feel better. But if not, we’re prepared to go the way we are. Whatever it takes, our players are ready.”

[Kevin Durant confirms he’ll return to the Warriors next season]

If Kerr doesn’t return, Lacob said he’s comfortable with Mike Brown as the team’s interim coach when asked whether it was “Mike’s team now”:

“You know, it is. He’s coaching on the floor. But Steve is obviously around, there, very involved. And he put in the systems we operate under and the style of play. He has a tremendous amount of responsibility for us getting here. But Mike has done a terrific job,” Lacob said.