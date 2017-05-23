

Legalize it. (Pennington/Getty Images)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday that the league will be relaxing its rules on post-touchdown celebrations “to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays.”

The changes come after league officials had conversations with more than 80 current and former players in an attempt to broaden what’s allowed and clarify what isn’t. The following are now okay in the league’s mind.

— Using the football as a prop after a touchdown.

— Celebrating on the ground (making snow angels, for example).

— Group celebrations.

Here’s what isn’t allowed: “offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent,” Goodell said. Twerking probably should be filed under one of those categories.

“We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown,” Goodell noted. “And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements.”

Goodell even sent out a jokey tweet about how many pumps were allowed. The answer remains zero, apparently.

Don’t get any ideas about pumps @KeeganMKey – they’re still not OK under the new policy #FootballisFamily — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) May 23, 2017

Just in case you don’t get the reference, here’s the “Key & Peele” sketch.

In March, the NFL’s competition committee examined excessive-celebration penalties at the annual league meetings in Phoenix after a 2016 season in which 30 such jubilant acts were flagged (there were 34 such penalties combined in the three seasons that proceeded 2016). The goal was to clarify and relax the rules after the league was hit with criticism for being such killjoys, and inconsistent killjoys at that.

To wit: In Week 13, the 49ers’ Rashard Robinson drew a penalty for making a snow angel on a punt return. But on the same Sunday, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb was not penalized for doing the same thing after a touchdown catch.

And then there were the celebrations that in no way should have been flagged, like when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott jumped into the Salvation Army bucket after a touchdown, or when Seahawks safety Earl Thomas hugged an official after he returned an interception for a touchdown. That’s just fun, and frankly, the league should be encouraging that type of stuff.