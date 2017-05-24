

Chelsea celebrated its Premier League title on the field, and that will be it. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Chelsea announced Wednesday that it is canceling a victory parade to celebrate its Premier League title in the wake of the bombing that killed 22 people leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night. In a statement, the team said it would be “inappropriate” to hold the parade in London this weekend and that it didn’t want to divert any emergency services to it.

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May raised Britain’s alert level from “severe” to “critical,” its highest rating, meaning the government believes another attack is imminent. Nearly 1,000 soldiers have been deployed onto the streets of London to help free up the police, and they’ve been spotted at prominent locations including Downing Street and Buckingham Palace.

Chelsea had held a parade for each of its four previous Premier League titles — as have other English champions — with its players driven through London on an open-top bus. But this year, the team was wary about having a parade that could attract tens of thousands of people to a city that’s already on high alert.

The Blues face Arsenal on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final, one of three matches to be played at the stadium between Saturday and Monday. The Football Association announced Wednesday that enhanced security measures will be in place for all three games and advised fans to arrive at least one hour early. The victims of the Manchester bombing also will be acknowledged before Saturday’s game.