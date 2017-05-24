

Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat are nearing an agreement to part ways. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

The Miami Heat and forward Chris Bosh have reached a tentative agreement that will allow the 33-year-old forward to resume his NBA career elsewhere without salary cap consequences for the Heat, according to multiple reports.

Bosh hasn’t played since Feb. 9, 2016, when a second recurrence of blood clots ended his season. Bosh failed a team physical in September, but remained on the roster while the two sides worked on an agreement to mutually part ways. Bosh is still owed $52 million over the next two seasons. While most of that is covered by insurance, under the terms of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, the $25.3 million Bosh is owed next season could apply toward the Heat’s salary cap if he played at least 25 games for another team.

As the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson notes, the league’s new labor deal, which takes effect July 1, includes a provision that would allow for “a medical panel to rule that Bosh would be at risk if he resumes his career.” As a result of that change, Jackson reports that the Heat is optimistic it will be able to clear Bosh’s remaining salary from its cap before free agency begins this summer and not be at risk for potential luxury tax penalties if Bosh resumes his career with another team next season.

“My health is great,” Bosh, an 11-time all-star, said in February. “I’m feeling good, still working out and just really still staying ready.”

The Miami Herald and Sun-Sentinel reported Tuesday that Bosh, the Heat and the NBA Players Association were nearing a resolution. ESPN and USA Today confirmed those reports on Wednesday.