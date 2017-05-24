

Future teammates? (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported early Wednesday morning that — “barring a change of plans” — Colin Kaepernick will work out for the Seattle Seahawks, who are in search of help at backup quarterback.

The #Seahawks visit with free agent QB Colin Kaepernick & at least 1 other is today, source said. He flew in last night from the East Coast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

Last week, Seattle Coach Pete Carroll was asked about the possibility of bringing in either Kaepernick or fellow free agent Robert Griffin III to back up starter Russell Wilson.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” he said. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that we’re still trying to manage properly.

“But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

Despite numerous openings and the fact that he put up some solid numbers last season, the 29-year-old Kaepernick has not found a new team after he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year, leading to questions about whether NFL teams are shying away from him because of his national anthem protests last season and his other stances on social issues. Seattle, however, is one of the few remaining teams in need of a backup quarterback, especially after No. 2 signal-caller Trevone Boykin was arrested for the second time on alcohol-related charges in March.

The Seahawks did not take a quarterback in last month’s NFL draft. Jake Heaps, who was cut twice by Seattle last season, and undrafted rookie Skyler Howard are the other two quarterbacks on the team’s roster.

Last week, defensive end Michael Bennett said Seattle would be “the perfect place” for Kaepernick.

“I think that Kaepernick getting the opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, would really be a good place for him because you have a coach like Coach [Pete] Carroll who is up for challenges like that,” he said. “You have an owner who spends and gives back to the homeless.

“You’ve got players on your team that give back in the community. You’ve got Russell Wilson, who shows that our team is built around community. So this is a perfect place for him.”